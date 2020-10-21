iPhone 12 can cost up to R $ 14,000 in Brazil

Apple has not yet given an estimate of when it will bring the iPhone 12 to Brazil, but MacMagazine folks have discovered the alleged prices for the new line of cell phones in the country. The website’s sources shared a table indicating that the new line, for the first time, will have smartphones costing more than R $ 10,000.

The iPhone 12 mini, the cheapest model among the new iPhones, would have a suggested price of R $ 6,999 in the 64 GB edition. The basic edition of the iPhone 12 would cost R $ 7,999.

According to the table, the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro version would arrive at a price of around R $ 10,000, being the first Apple phone to hit this price mark. Last year, the iPhone 11 Pro Max arrived in the country costing R $ 9,599.

Finally, the Pro Max model would be the most expensive, with prices reaching up to R $ 14 thousand. Below, you can see all the values ​​listed by MacMagazine.

iPhone 12 mini

64 GB – R $ 6,999

128 GB – R $ 7,499

256 GB – R $ 8,499

iPhone 12

64 GB – R $ 7,999

128 GB – R $ 8,499

256 GB – R $ 9,499

iPhone 12 Pro

128 GB – R $ 9,999

256 GB – R $ 10,999

512 GB – R $ 12,999

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128 GB – R $ 10,999

256 GB – R $ 11,999

512 GB – R $ 13,999

According to MacMagazine, the values ​​in the table show the price of cell phones in installments up to 12 times. The website points out that the iPhone 12 Pro Max should cost R $ 12,599 when purchased in cash.

It is important to note that Apple has not officially commented on the values ​​of the iPhone 12 and the price of devices in Brazil has not yet been confirmed. The new line of cell phones, which brings 5G and does not come with a charger, is already being sold abroad and hits the market on October 23.



