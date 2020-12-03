iPhone 12 box contents will be different for Brazil

In the past months, we got to know the new iPhone family with Apple Event. In addition to the devices, one of the most talked about topics after the launch was the box content of the phones. It was announced that the iPhone 12 models will not contain chargers and headphones. However, this is not the case in all countries. The contents of the iPhone 12 case are changing for Brazil, with appeal from the State of Sao Paulo’s Consumer Protection Authority.

iPhone 12 case will also include charging adapter in Brazil

The box content decision for the new iPhone models was first stuck with French law. According to the law in the country, headphones were required to be included in the boxes. Apple also found a solution for the iPhone 12 family with a special box for France. Now, there is another country where the firm cannot implement the box content decision.

The content of the iPhone 12 box will also include a Brazilian charging adapter. The Sao Paulo Consumer Protection Authority asked Apple to prove the environmental reasons and effectiveness of its simplification. This is the case with the brand; He explained that most people have adapters compatible with these phones, suggesting that new adapters will increase carbon emission.

However, this explanation was not found convincing. The charging adapter does not come out of the box; Said to be in violation of the Brazilian Consumer Defense Act. This situation is expected to be answered by Apple. The brand will face a fine if it doesn’t include the charging adapter in the box contents. This situation is expected to be solved by Apple’s making a special box for Brazil, just like in France.



