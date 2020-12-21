iPhone 12 becomes the world’s best selling 5G phone

A new report released today by Counterpoint Research revealed that the iPhone 12 has become the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone two weeks after its October launch.

Organizing three events this year, Apple’s anticipated phone iPhone 12 ranked high in the sales ranking after its introduction. In the two weeks after the introduction, iPhone 12 became the seventh best-selling 5G smartphone for the period January – October 2020.

After the iPhone 12 Pro, the second best selling phone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G was the third best selling 5G smartphone. The top two, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, took over a quarter of the month of all the devices on the list.

Research firm Counterpoint announced that there are a number of factors for the sales success of the ‌iPhone 12‌ and iPhone 12 Pro‌ compared to other 5G devices. For example, most iOS users thought 5G was the only missing thing in their devices, and having this feature in the new model increased sales.

Strong sales promotions in the USA (Apple Card, operator campaign, etc.) also affected the increase. Also, compared to most smart devices, the iPhone has a wider market coverage, with availability in more than 140 countries overall.



