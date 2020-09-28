IPhone 12 attack may come from Apple against Samsung

New information about Apple’s new iPhone 12 models continues to emerge. Recently, allegations about a different strategy planned by Apple regarding the iPhone 12 release date have emerged. If the allegations reflect the truth, Apple seems to implement a different iPhone 12 strategy directly against Samsung.

iPhone 12 release date may be earlier in South Korea

According to new allegations made by The Korea Herald, Apple is working on a new plan by taking direct Samsung as a competitor to mitigate the delay in the iPhone 12 release date this year. Accordingly, Apple may put the iPhone 12 5G model on sale in South Korea earlier than expected, in order not to leave 5G-enabled high-end smartphone sales in South Korea to Samsung alone.

Last year, iPhone 11 models went on sale in South Korea on October 20. There was a delay of about 1 month in the date of the launch. As a matter of fact, since the iPhone 12 models will be delayed in 2020 in general, it seems that the preferences of 5G supported smartphones in South Korea will be mostly Samsung. At the moment, Samsung’s usage rate in South Korea has surpassed 65 percent. On the other hand, it lags behind Apple’s 20 percent level.

Apparently, Apple may also put the iPhone 12 5G model on sale in South Korea earlier than expected, with the effect of 5G-enabled devices this year, in order not to increase this rate further.

Finally, it is stated that Apple is planning for the iPhone 12 release date on October 13, 2020. The date of 23 October 2020 is on the agenda as the release date. With this latest information, it has become a matter of curiosity whether the sales in South Korea will be simultaneous with the United States.

Apparently, Apple is working on a more effective strategy against Samsung in South Korea. New information will continue to emerge in the following days.



