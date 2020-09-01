iPhone 12: Apple plans to sell fewer phones than expected!

However, it is of course the sales in Q1 for this new flagship signed the Apple. Finally, it is much less than what the firm was planning.

As a reminder, in 2019, the Apple flagship sold 5 million more units … We can therefore say that the expectations are not the same.

It must be said that this period is not the most favorable for business. For good reason, the iPhone 12 suffers from bad press in these times of crisis.

Partly in the United States, stronghold of the Apple-based firm… For good reason, the rise in unemployment and other collateral damage from Covid-19 are hitting the country!

IPHONE 12: FEWER COPIES SOLD, CORONAVIRUS AND TRUMP FAULT

In other words, Apple is going through an area of ​​uncertainty with its iPhone 12. This, despite the strong selling points it had.

Especially since Trump’s policies severely restrict Chinese companies. This is therefore likely to weigh heavily on the American and Chinese markets.

Apple is likely to pay the price for all these restrictive measures. The firm could lose 10% of its sales expectations; or 20 million smartphones!

As a reminder, the iPhone 12 will then come in two sizes in its classic format: 5.4 and 6.1 inches. Against 6.1 and 6.7 inches for its other model: the Pro, also available in “Pro Max”.

We also expect to have a real turnkey photophone, with 4 sensors including a wide angle, a telephoto, an ultra wide angle and a liDAR.



