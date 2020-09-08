iPhone 12: Apple confirms September 15th event

Apple has officially confirmed the announcement date of the iPhone 12. The virtual event will take place on September 15 at 2 pm (Brasília time).

The image of the invitation to the event is simple and invites the audience to join the company at Apple Park. The announcement is expected to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater, which opened in 2017 at the Apple headquarters.

The event will be broadcast live on the Apple website, on the Apple TV app, and probably on the company’s official YouTube channel.

The expectation is that the new family of the iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, a new iPad, the AirTags will be presented, in addition to more details on updates to their operating systems.



