iPhone 12: Apple, alternative chargers won’t affect warranty

The iPhone 12 line is always among the most talked about subjects in the technology market, whether due to the renovation done in the design, which brought a reboot of the look that marked the brand to the 5S line. However, Apple ended up causing quite controversy with the removal of the charger from the packaging of the new version.

This is because the brand did this action precisely at the time when it changed the cable correction format, causing users to have several “useless” socket chargers in the drawer. However, what most worries the brand’s customers is the fact that the guarantee does not cover the use of chargers from other brands.

However, the company recently confirmed that, even with the use of alternative chargers, buyers will be able to claim the warranty in case of damage. However, Apple made it clear that this coverage will only be valid if the accessory purchased to be used on the iPhone 12 is certified by Anatel.

“Third-party compatible recharge products that meet applicable safety regulations and standards (for example, products certified by Anatel) can be used to charge the iPhone; the use of these chargers will not affect the product warranty, ”said Apple in a statement to Tecnoblog.

Therefore, just keep an eye on the Anatel certification label when buying a plug to charge the iPhone.



