iPhone 12 appears disassembled on video

The iPhone 12 was taken apart and analyzed in the first video that shows the interior of the device. Two days before the arrival of the new iPhones on the shelves, a Chinese content producer released a quick video showing the internal components and all the hardware of the device.

The publication is part of the Twitter profile @DuanRui and was created by producer Century Weifang Technology. The video shows the disassembly process quickly, without much details about the tools used or about the hardware found.

The entire video lasts 2 minutes and 20 seconds, so it’s not like a tutorial or a thorough analysis of the Apple project. Still, it demonstrates how the manufacturer introduced some of the new features of the new iPhone 12, such as MagSafe, new cameras and the thickness of the transparent ceramic screen compared to previous models.

Due to the speed of the video, it is difficult to extract more details about the iPhone 12. However, considering that the device will arrive in the hands of pre-order buyers in a few days, it is likely that it will not take long for content producers to replicate the process and make your observations, like the popular JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.

Still, videos on the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max are not expected to start appearing until November 13, when the models finally reach their first overseas buyers. To date, there is no forecast for launching smartphones in Brazil.



