iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro disassembled, what’s in them

After the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are on sale abroad, iFixit takes apart these new phones in its latest video and looks at what’s inside. Screens are changeable according to the findings of iFixit. The same goes for 10.78 Wh batteries.

iPhone 12 sees iFixit plastic placeholder, which removes the camera shield. This place hosts the telephoto lens and LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro. Both devices have 12 megapixel wide and ultra wide angle cameras.

It also takes a look inside phones with iFixit X-ray. Thanks to this, MagSafe sees the wireless charging array. A black border draws attention to the X-ray image of the iPhone 12 Pro. However, it turns out that this is the stainless steel frame of the phone. iPhone 12 has an aluminum frame.

As a repairability score, iFixit gets 6 points out of 10 to the iPhone 12. There are many screws that those who want to open the inside of the devices should not lose. By the way, iFixit believes that using screws is better than using glue. Improved water resistance makes some repairs more difficult. However, it eliminates the need for additional repairs to guarantee water resistance for certain repairs.

One of the biggest disadvantages of iFixit is the glass covering both the front and back of the devices. iFixit suggests that this increases the likelihood of damage to the phone in case of a fall.

You can see the details of disassembling the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro here.



