iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro AnTuTu score surprised!

Apple recently introduced its new iPhone family with the Apple Event event. After the introduction of the devices, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro AnTuTu score has been announced today. The score achieved by both phones powered by the same processor was below expectations.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro failed to meet expectations with AnTuTu score

Before comparing the performance test results of the two devices with the Android side, we first compare it with the previous generation; we see only 5-6 percent improvement. According to the AnTuTu score, the A14 Bionic processor is not far superior to the A13 Bionic processor in terms of performance.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro AnTuTu score cannot meet the expectations compared to their competitors on the Android side. iPhone 12 scored 564,899 points from AnTuTu, while iPhone 12 Pro scored 572,133 points. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra AnTuTu score, one of the prominent devices of the Android side, is 640,296. When we look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra AnTuTu score, we see a value of 594,890.

It may be difficult to say that the comparison of Android and iOS devices based on the AnTuTu score gives very healthy results. However, the main reason why the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro performance test result is disappointing is the result when compared with the previous generation. The A14 Bionic processor, which came out of the 5 nm production process, did not meet the expected performance increase compared to the A13 Bionic.



