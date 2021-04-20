iPhone 12 And İPhone 12 Mini: New Purple Color Option

iPhone 12 new purple color Apple today introduced a brand new color option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The new purple color nicely emphasizes the smooth aluminum edges of the iPhone 12, which match perfectly to the precision-machined back glass, Apple said.

On both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models with the new purple color option, Apple says, an advanced dual camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone, OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience. With large edge-to-edge super Retina XDR displays and the Ceramic Shield front cover, the iPhone provides the biggest splash of durability ever. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, powers every experience on the iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also offer the best 5G experience and offer high-power wireless charging with MagSafe and a new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to the iPhone.

The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order starting Friday, April 23, and will be available starting Friday, April 30. Customers can also complement their iPhone with a new MagSafe Leather Case or a Silicone Deep Violet Leather Case. In Arizona Capri Blue, Pistachio, Melon or Amethyst, or Leather Wallet cases can be ordered from today.

“The amazing iPhone 12 is the world’s most popular smartphone, and the iPhone 12 family has a customer satisfaction rate of over 99 percent. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, adds another bright and fun option to the new purple-coat range, and we think customers will love it. ” said. “This gorgeous new color joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family; It comes with five other stunning coatings, and an advanced dual camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic – the fastest chip ever. smartphone – excellent battery life and the best 5G experience on any smartphone. ”