iPhone 12 and 12 Pro score good reviews

Foreign reviews on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro hit the internet in the last week, while the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max remain unavailable. Due to the exclusive disposition of the pair, the evaluations are limited to comparing them, resulting in high marks and greater attention to the conventional versions.

This phenomenon was a smart decision by Apple, which chose to make the main duo available and win over the audience before the launch of the other devices. The result of this movement was comparisons on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, but they lost volume and depth due to the absence of other variants during the evaluations.

As was already predicted for smartphones in this price range, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro guaranteed extremely high scores in the vast majority of international portals. On scales of grades from 0 to 10, both figure in the 9 points – or above.

Opinions

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are, in fact, products that match their price range abroad and the duo presents specific differences, few enough to be compared as “the version 12 Pro is just an optimized version of the iPhone 12. The CNET, in turn, pointed out: “it is better to consider the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro as the ‘best’ or ‘improved’ version of the same phone”.

The similarity, however, can be a positive point for Apple. The iPhone 12 shows great performance with the A14 Bionic chip, with new hardware and software for the cameras, 5G connectivity and with a satisfactory battery life.

For youtuber Marques Brownlee, the construction of the iPhones is impeccable and the footprint refers to older models. The structure is firm, slightly heavier than previous models. MagSafe, in turn, is a good addition, but it still needs improvement before it becomes a definitive replacement for cables, an opinion also shared by The Verge.



