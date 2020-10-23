iPhone 12 and 12 Pro face Apple predecessors in test

Officialized in mid-October, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro phones faced Apple’s predecessors in a battery test, conducted by the YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss. Both have the same capacity of 2,815 mAh and equal screen sizes, although the “Pro” has more RAM.

The new smartphones from “Apple” faced the other models still sold by Apple – that is, the iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max trio, iPhone XR and iPhone SE. You can watch the following results:

As you can see in the video above, the latest devices were worse than the two most powerful ones from last year. Although the battery is slightly smaller – 2,815 mAh for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, against 3,046 mAh (11 Pro) and 3,969 mAh (11 Pro Max).

It is worth remembering that the author stated that he was not using 5G during the experiment. That is, while with the fifth generation mobile network, even with Apple’s optimizations, the trend is that the iPhone 12 family uses even more battery.

Among those who had the least autonomy, it remained as expected. IPhone SE discharged faster, with almost 4 hours of testing. Following, came the iPhone XR – with just over 4 hours and a half – and the iPhone 11 – which passed 5 hours – respectively.




