iPhone 12 5G battery usage became clear

The results of the tests on the use of the new iPhone 12 5G battery have emerged. Accordingly, when both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are used with 5G open, they consume battery capacity much faster than 4G use. In the download and installation processes, there is a much faster battery consumption.

iPhone 12 5G battery consumption 20 percent higher

For the battery test conducted by Tom’s Guide, 150 nit brightness adjustment and new web page opening status are performed at 30 second intervals. This process is done with both 5G and 4G and the results are compared.

According to the published results, the iPhone 12 battery runs out in 8 hours and 25 minutes with 5G in these tests. The same test takes 10 hours 23 minutes on LTE connection. Similar testing is carried out on the iPhone 12 Pro side. For the Pro model, 9 hours and 6 minutes in 5G connection and 11 hours and 24 minutes in LTE connection.

In these tests, it turns out that both models are approximately 20 percent more in 5G connection than LTE battery usage. Connecting to the base station only through a 5G modem significantly increases battery usage.



