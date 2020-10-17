iPhone: 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max: which one to buy?

Apple launched four iPhone models: 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. With iPhone SE, there are five new 2020 vintage smartphones for the user to choose from (not to mention the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR).

The question is, which cell phone to choose? “The cheapest” is not always the answer, mainly due to the specifications. Check below which one is worth breaking the piggy bank for.

IPhones on the market

iPhone 12

It is the standard model in the series, with a 6.1-inch OLED display and the same size as the iPhone 11. The cameras have been updated; according to Apple, the front is faster and allows 27% more light to enter. Price: US $ 799 (about R $ 4,500, excluding taxes)

iPhone 12 mini

Same as the “father”, but (as the name says) smaller thanks to the absence of a frame (this makes it, with a 5.4 inch screen, smaller than the iPhone SE, which has 4.7). The device has the same characteristics as the iPhone 12, but with a smaller battery (which Apple does not confirm). Price: $ 729 ($ 4,100 excluding tax)

iPhone 12 Pro

Enhancements to this model include a stainless steel body (the base model is aluminum), with a panel delivering more brightness (800 nits versus 625 nits of the iPhone 12) – both, however, have a limit of 1200 nits for HDR. The camera system is obviously better, with a third camera that offers 2x optical zoom (the rest of the set is the same as the iPhone 12), a new LIDAR sensor, which allows for sharper augmented reality and faster autofocus in low light and Dolby Vision HDR recording at up to 60fps. Price: from US $ 999 (R $ 5,600, excluding taxes).

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Top of the new line, it has a 6.7-inch panel (the largest iPhone of all time) and some improvements to the camera system, which justify its cost (among them, an increase in the distance of the telephoto lens from 50 mm to 65 mm and 2x to 2.5x on the optical zoom). Price: from US $ 1,099 (R $ 6,150, excluding taxes).

iPhone 11, SE and XR

The price of 11 series phones has dropped, so it can be a good alternative for malnourished piggy banks. It has the same display size (but lower resolution ODED) and similar cameras. The biggest difference is the presence of the A14 Bionic processor, but the discount given ($ 100) can compensate. In Brazil, it was launched a year ago for R $ 6,999, but can already be found for R $ 6,540.

In the case of the SE model, its price varies around R $ 2,800 (64G); The configuration explains: frame like that of old models; single with Touch ID; only a rear camera and without features for low light environments; and without a U1 chip for Apple’s location – it does, however, have the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11.

The oldest of the iPhones, the XR, is difficult to recommend: more expensive than the SE, its camera system (similar) and the inferior A12 Bionic processor do not make up for the expense.



