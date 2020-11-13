iPhone 11 has been named the best selling smartphone!

Apple’s iPhone 11 is the best-selling smartphone of the 3rd quarter of 2020! We give you more details. Apple’s iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of the past quarter.

While many people have flocked to the latest Apple smartphone, that doesn’t mean the other models have ended up in the closet! Indeed, the iPhone 11, for example, still seems to be so successful.

The smartphone continues to sell en masse on the world markets. By the way, you might even be reading this article on your iPhone 11!

Well know that it is one of the 16 million copies sold in the 3rd quarter of this year! Just that.

The iPhone 11 is therefore the absolute leader in sales of smartphones worldwide! And the second is another Apple smartphone.

This is in fact the 2020 version of the iPhone SE. This model has sold over 10 million units!

SAMSUNG BEHIND APPLE

Once again, the two brands, eternal rivals follow one another. Indeed, after Apple smartphones, Samsung’s the best-selling smartphones.

And it’s not the top-end models that sell the best, but the most affordable. Indeed, none of the brand’s flagship models are in the top 10.

But if Apple is at the top with 2 smartphones, Samsung has 5 in this top 10! Proof that the South Korean brand remains the Apple’s biggest competitor.

It should be noted that the global smartphone market has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. After two rather soft quarters, the market was able to recover during this 3rd quarter.

In any case, Apple hopes to score as well with its new iPhone 12. But for now, inventory issues are affecting demand quite a bit. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are still expected to start shipping this week.



