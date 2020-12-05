iPhone 11 DxOMark score has changed!

The iPhone 11 camera was able to get 109 points when it was surprised by the previously announced DxOMark score. However, DxOMark, which measures smartphone camera and video performance, has revised its test stands. According to this new evaluation, called Veriyon 4, the iPhone 11 DxOMark score has also been updated.

iPhone 11 DxOMark score increased!

The device, which was re-evaluated according to these new test criteria, previously appeared at a level slightly above the 106 points the iPhone XS Max received. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most ambitious iPhone model of that period, received 117 points in this test.

According to the new test, the iPhone 11 DxOMark score increased to 119 points. But how does this new test differ? DxOMark said in a statement:

“We updated the DXOMark Camera test protocol in October 2020. Version 4 now includes image preview tests and a wide variety of new test scenes as part of our new reliability assessment that measures the camera’s ability to deliver consistent still images and video quality in all shooting scenarios. We retested this device using the new version 4 of the testing protocol and prepared this fully updated review. ” introduces this new test protocol in the form.

In this sense, this score given for the iPhone 11 camera caused the reliability of the famous camera test to be questioned by Apple users at that time. According to the explanation, it turns out that the technical features and performance of the camera are measured with more factors with the new test.

The iPhone 11 camera managed to get 129 points on the photography side, 36 points on the zoom side and 109 points on the video side with the new test. With this updated score, the phone surpassed even the 2020 flagship models such as the Galaxy S20 Plus and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, this test has not been renewed for the Galaxy S20 Plus. The fact that the ambitious model, such as the OnePlus 8 Pro, was passed by the iPhone 11 even with 1 pun, makes the new test much more interesting.



