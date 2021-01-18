iPhone 11: Big reduction on Apple’s premium smartphone

The iPhone 11, the most popular smartphone of the past year, is now available for a great price thanks to a nice discount at the Rakuten retailer.

Apple’s iPhone 11 is one of the most popular smartphones of recent years. It certainly owes this success to its compact appearance (6.1 inches), but also its base price, which is more affordable than a lot of high-end smartphones on the market (which easily exceed € 1,000 depending on the company). Since then, the iPhone 12 has been able to capture the most popular iPhone spot among consumers, but the iPhone 11 nonetheless remains an excellent model, perfect for those who want to put less money into their daily technological companion. So the iPhone 11 is available for a very good price from Rakuten right now.

Thus, while it was notably available at a price of 809 € when it was marketed more than a year ago, the iPhone 11 can be found at 639 € at Rakuten currently. A discount of more than 160 € on its base price, rather not bad, and a great opportunity for those looking for a quality iPhone at a lower price. In addition, this price of 639 € can be reduced a little more by taking advantage of coupon codes or a cashback at Rakuten at this address. And if you are looking for a newer model, know that the iPhone 12 is available for a good price here.