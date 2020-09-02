iPhone 11 becomes the world’s best selling phone

The iPhone 11 was the most commercialized cell phone in the world in the first half of 2020. 37.7 million units of the Apple smartphone were sold, a difference of more than 26 million compared to the second placed, Samsung’s Galaxy A51, which sold 11.4 million units. The bronze medal went to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8. The information is from a survey carried out by the market consultancy Omdia.

It is worth remembering that the iPhone 11 had already been the best-selling device in the world in the first quarter, with approximately 18 million units sold. Today the apple company makes up half of the list of best-selling smartphones of 2020, having five devices among the ten listed.

The iPhone 11 is a premium phone with advanced technical features and can currently be found for prices starting at R $ 4,299. It has the most powerful chip from Apple, the A13 Bionic, runs iOS 13 and comes with a dual camera and up to 256 GB of storage. The smartphone is the successor to the iPhone XR, the best-selling cell phone of 2019. In 2020, the device still appears in the ranking, occupying the sixth position.



