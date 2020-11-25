iPhone 11 and 12: see if prices are up before Black Friday

Brazil is one of the countries in which iPhone models have the highest values ​​worldwide, so events like Black Friday can be a good opportunity for iOS users to switch smartphones.

If you are interested in purchasing the iPhone 11 or if you already want to move to the newly launched iPhone 12, perhaps the shopping event that takes place on the 27th may present a good opportunity to purchase one of Apple’s devices.

Next, TecMundo presents the price variation of the iPhone 11 and pre-sale values ​​of the iPhone 12 according to the Zoom comparator.

iPhone 11

The “entry” option is the iPhone 11 with 64 GB of storage. The model, which has a 6.1-inch display and Apple A13 Bionic processor, is currently being offered for R $ 4,148.99, and about 1 month ago the model came to cost R $ 3,879. In early November, the price of the device rose sharply, reaching R $ 4,379, with a lot of fluctuation until it reached the current value.

The 128 GB version, in turn, is priced at around R $ 4,549, and a few days ago the model was offered for R $ 4,750. The best price for the iPhone 11 128 GB appeared around November 11, when the model came to be offered for R $ 4,360, which represented a drop to R $ 4,750 in October.

The iPhone 11 256 GB had its best price in early October, when it came to cost R $ 4,499. Since then, the price of Apple’s smartphone has only risen, from R $ 4,650 in early November to the current R $ 5,409 in the week of Black Friday.

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro has seen a big fluctuation in its price. Typically, the model is offered for around R $ 5,999, as it occurred in most of October and November, but recently the value of the device has risen to R $ 7,879, but has fallen again to around R $ 6,000 and now it is for R $ 7,879.

Something similar happened with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which in October came to be offered for R $ 6,499, but in the middle of November for R $ 9,125 and, a few days ago, had a reduction to R $ 7,999 – where it remained.



