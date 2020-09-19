iPhone 11: 27% discount on Apple’s latest product

New good plan for the latest addition to the Apple team, the iPhone 11. The premium smartphone, one of the best on the market, is now enjoying a generous 27% drop not to be missed!

Apple is undoubtedly one of the leaders in the new technology market. During its last Keynote, the Cupertino company will have unveiled several products including the Apple Watch Series 6 or a new iPad. But Apple’s best showcase obviously remains the smartphone with its range of iPhones. And if the iPhone 12 was noticed for its absence during the conference, the current model is among the most powerful on the market and benefits from a generous decline, a year after its release. The iPhone 11 is now down 27% at Rakuten. A good plan not to be missed, below.

It is at a price of 846 euros, against 1159 euros when it was released, that the iPhone 1 from Apple is offered. A decrease of 27% noted at the time of writing, on September 19 at 7 p.m., and the possibility of paying in several monthly installments. Not to mention that promotional codes for Rakuten are available at this address. Characteristics level, the iPhone 11 is generous. In particular, we find Face ID, the best 3D facial recognition on the market, a powerful dual sensor and iOS, a mobile operating system exclusive to Apple devices. If your budget is reduced, the excellent iPhone 8 is also down.



