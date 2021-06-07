iPadOS 15 Introduced, Here’s What’s New For Pad And IPad Proipad

iPad launched Pro devices, it previewed the newest version of iPadOS that still runs on those devices today. iPadOS 15 focuses on making Apple’s tablets more capable productivity machines.

As expected and talked about, iPadOS 15 will make the home screen more customizable and allow more flexible placement of widgets on the home screen. Now you can attach them wherever you want. Thus, a capability that came to iOS 14 last year is also coming to iPads. However, iPadOS 14 does not offer the same functionality, and widgets can only be placed in the Today View sidebar, despite the tablet’s large screen area.

Moreover, Apple brings the App Archive feature to iPadOS. As with the iPhone, you will be able to get a less cluttered home screen by moving the apps you rarely use to a folder section where they are automatically organized. On iPads, the App Archive will be accessible from the dock.

It also comes with much-needed improvements to Multitasking. New icons will make it easier to switch to split view mode. Apple also mentioned a “top bar” feature that makes it easy to mix different tasks. This marks a major innovation considering the multitasking currently working on iPadOS.

Quick Notes has been announced as a new convenience that lets you add notes to web pages and other areas of iPadOS, making it easy to return to those pages.

The Translate app, which came to iPhones last year, is being carried to iPads with iPadOS 15 this year.

Common features and innovations shared by iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 will also share many new features and experiences coming to iOS 15. FaceTime calls will now support spatial audio for more realistic, natural sound. The noise isolation feature allows your voice to cut out background noise, and the “wide spectrum” option picks up more noise than before. Portrait mode is also coming to FaceTime, which creates a blurred background that keeps the focus on your face.

Apple is also introducing a new SharePlay feature for FaceTime that allows people to share media (music, movies, etc.) together in a group call. SharePlay will leverage iOS features like picture-in-picture, iMessage and more for a seamless experience across multiple devices at the same time.

The new iPad software update includes new tools to help you stay focused, such as refreshed notifications that are easier to identify and a “notification summary” section that summarizes your nonessential notifications. You can also customize which notifications you see at different points in the day. Moreover, it is possible to separate work and personal alerts. Focus preferences sync across Apple devices.

Memories in the Photos app can now be synced to music tracks with automatic filters and effects applied based on the song’s vibration, and Spotlight search also gains some deeper search capabilities.

Live Text is a feature that uses in-device intelligence to let you select text from photos you take and from your camera roll. It supports seven languages,

In terms of pure performance, M1-powered iPad Pros are on par with Apple’s latest iMac, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Their release has again fueled calls for Apple to transform iPadOS in a way that can more properly harness this power for those who want to use their devices as a laptop replacement. The innovations introduced with iPadOS 15 will meet expectations.