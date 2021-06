iPadOS 15 Gets New Widgets, App Management And More

iPadOS 15: Apple announced, this Monday (07), during WWDC 2021, news for the iPadOS 15. The new operating system for the Apple tablet will have, among other things, a remodeled system of widgets and application management.

With the software, widgets can be placed on the home screen. The iPad will also have an app library and a multitasking feature for using multiple programs at the same time.