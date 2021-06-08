iPadOS 15 For Your iPad: News, Improvements

iPadOS 15: More intuitive multitasking, a redesigned home screen with integrated widgets, the Apps Library, Quick Notes to make system-wide annotations, SharePlay, a new experience in Safari … If you have an iPad, we tell you all the news that Apple presented in WWDC21 and that will arrive in a few months. All this you can do on the iPad with iPadOS 15.

Improving Multitasking

Using multiple apps at the same time is even easier on iPadOS 15. At the top of the apps is a new multitasking menu that gives you access to Split View and Slide Over with a simple tap. Now, when using Split View, users have direct access to the home screen to easily reach the app of their choice. With the new display case, they will also be able to simultaneously use apps that have several windows, such as Safari and Pages, in addition to previewing their emails.

Shortcuts for external keyboard

Users using an external keyboard will also benefit from new shortcuts and a redesigned menu bar. Now it’s possible to set up and toggle between Split View and Slide Over with new keyboard shortcuts for multitasking.

Widgets

Now users can place widgets next to apps on the home screen pages, so they have more information to view and to their liking. The new size of the widgets has been adapted specifically to the larger screen of the iPad and is ideal for displaying videos, songs, games, photos and other content. iPadOS 15 also features new widgets for the App Store, Search, Game Center, Mail, and Contacts.