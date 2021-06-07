iPadOS 15: Devices That Will Receive The Update!

iPadOS 15 was introduced. Apple introduced the iPadOS 15 operating system at its WWDC21 event. We have compiled a list for devices that will receive the iPadOS 15 update.

At the WWDC21 event held by Apple today, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS 12 operating systems were introduced. The company announced which devices will receive the iPadOS 15 update after the event. Here are the devices that will receive the iPadOS 15 update.

Which devices will receive the iPadOS 15 update?

Apple has added many features that came with iOS 15 to the iPadOS 15 version. Enhanced FaceTime, which is among the most striking features, will now have a more realistic and natural sound for calls.

Users will be able to use the SharePlay feature, which allows sharing media such as music, TV shows and movies, in FaceTime group calls, in the iPadOS 15 version.

Widget, one of the most anticipated features, was presented to iPad users with iPadOS 15. Widget, which entered our lives with iOS 14, will allow more personalization of devices.

Another feature that entered the life of iPhone users with iOS 14 and was added to the iPadOS 15 version is the Application Library. iPad users will be able to organize their apps into categories.

Models that will receive the iPadOS 15 update,

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (all devices from 1st to 5th generation)

iPad Pro 11 inch (all devices from 1st to 3rd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5 inch

iPad Pro 9.7 inch

iPad (all devices from 5th to 8th generation)

iPad Mini (all devices from 4th to 5th generation)

iPad Air (all devices from 2nd generation to 4th generation)