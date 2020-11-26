IPad production to leave China due to trade war with US

Apple will migrate much of its iPad and MacBook assembly outside China as a strategy to reduce risk amid a trade war between the country and the United States. The information is from the Reuters news agency and has not yet been confirmed by the brand, but new factories would already be under construction in new locations.

With no deadline to happen, the change occurs more specifically at Foxconn factories, which will start operating in Vietnam in mid-2021 at the behest of Apple, more specifically in the province of Bac Giang. The goal is to “diversify production” to depend less on Chinese production, one of the great enemies of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

During the government, which ends in January 2021, Trump tried to bring part of the brand’s product manufacturing to the country. In addition, he taxed raw materials and devices assembled in China – Apple escaped some of these measures, but not all. In addition, in 2019, it went the other way and transferred part of the Mac Pro assembly to the Asian country. For now, there is no indication of how President-elect Joe Biden will handle the conflict.



