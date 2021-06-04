IPad Pro Wireless Charging Support Claim

iPad Pro: claiming wireless charging support. Apple may launch an iPad Pro with wireless charging support next year. According to the news published by Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, the technology giant is currently working on new Pro and mini versions of the iPad. It is stated that Apple will replace the aluminum case of the iPad Pro with a glass back panel, thus enabling wireless charging support.

In Apple smartphones, the glass back panel switched to aluminum, and then it turned to the glass back panel for wireless charging support. The company made the last change in this regard with the iPhone 8 series.

On the new iPad mini, it is said that the screen bezel will be reduced and the home button will be removed. It is stated that this model can be released before the end of 2021. If this claim comes true, it will be the first time the design of the iPad mini has been changed in six years.

According to the report, Apple is also testing a MagSafe system for the iPad Pro. It is also stated that the new iPad Pro may have reverse wireless charging. Thanks to this feature, it will be possible to charge other Apple devices using the new iPad Pro. It is known that Apple has been working on reverse wireless charging technology for years. It was also claimed that this feature could be found in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series.

The Gurman report states that Apple is working on a new iPad that can be positioned at the entry level and that this tablet can be released before the end of 2021. Gurman also states that Apple, which canceled AirPower, did not stop working on the wireless charger.