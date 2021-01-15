iPad Pro wins and showcases almost the same design

Following the leak of the possible final design of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that will be launched by Apple possibly in March with tiny changes, the Pigtou website now publishes renderings of Apple’s most powerful tablet that, as expected, is expected to offer more internal changes and of software that aesthetic.

In the concept presented we can see the same shape of straight sides and square body that was initially adopted by Apple in the iPad Pro 2020 and spread to the iPad Air and iPhone 12, and may also arrive in the next generation Apple Watch.

The concept does not show the slightest detail that changes in the 2021 iPad Pro compared to last year’s model: the dimensions. We have already seen that the 12.9 “iPad Pro will be 5 mm thinner and 0.1 mm less wide than the same size iPad Pro launched in 2020. The 11 inch model will retain the 5.9 mm thickness, but will arrive with a reduction of 1.9 mm in height and width.

Thus, we are waiting for the new generation of tablets to be presented with a more powerful iPadOS and with important changes, in addition to even more sturdy hardware equipped with a variant of the Apple A14 Bionic chip with support for 5G in models with mobile network.

Anyway, more details about the 2021 iPad Pro are expected to start to emerge from now, revealing details of the duo that Apple plans to launch by March.