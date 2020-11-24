iPad Pro 2021 will replicate iPhone 12’s feature!

iPhone 12 did not fall off the agenda. Apple also opened the curtain for Macs with M1 processor and put it on sale immediately. After that, expectations emerged for the iPad, one of Apple’s other popular devices. The new iPad Pro 2021 looks set to replicate the best new feature of iPhone 12. In fact, the OLED screen, which is shown as an advantage rather than a feature, is said to be located on the new iPad Pro 2021 side.

OLED screen new coming for 2021

Apple was expected to switch its iPad Pro line to mini LED displays from the first quarter of 2021, but according to a new report by The Elec, Apple is said to also use OLED displays on the iPad. Mini LED is a new form of screen lighting used for LCD displays. It offers many of the same benefits as OLED, but can often provide more brightness, improved power efficiency and more.

For a while, it was said that Apple would switch to the mine LED display. Ming-Chi Kuo even published a similar report and said the iPad Pro would be the first Apple product to use LED displays. Interestingly, on the contrary, The Elec’s newly released report draws a slightly different roadmap for the transition in question.

The report explains that Apple is “preparing to use OLED displays for iPad Pro models that will be released next year.” The screens will reportedly be supplied by Samsung and will use a new manufacturing process to reduce the risk of burning. This is quite interesting because it was reported that Apple wanted to get rid of Samsung addiction.

There is also a warning that iPad Pro adoption of OLED may be delayed depending on the “adoption time” of the mini LED. Elec says the mini LED iPad Pro will arrive in the first half of 2021, followed by OLED. Of course, these are some comments and rumors, we will finally see if these reports are correct in a few months.



