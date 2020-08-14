IPad models with Fortnite installed after ban are on sale

Fortnite loaded iPad models showed themselves on shopping sites. Following the removal of the game from the App Store by Apple, some users sold previously installed Fortnite models as second-hand.

After the ban decision brought by Apple, Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store. Later, Spotify sided with Epic Games. It is curious what will happen as a result of these events that are on the agenda.

Fortnite installed iPad models are on sale

In the shadow of the bans and messages of support, an interesting event is happening. Many people who had previously installed the game on their tablets started to sell their devices from second-hand sales sites. It was even stated that the tablet went on sale with prices up to $ 900.

The fact that the application can no longer be downloaded from the store shows itself as the biggest feature of the iPads sold. An advertisement states that the auction starts at $ 399 for the 7th generation Fortnite-installed iPad, and those who want to buy directly must pay $ 900. There is 6 days for the auction.

It seems that users who want to play Fortnite on iPad have to pay as if they were buying a top model. However, it is also possible to buy a new iPad Pro for almost the same price. It is also wondered whether the model will be sold after this announcement.



