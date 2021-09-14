iPad Mini introduced: Here are the features and price

Apple has surprisingly updated the iPad mini series it hasn’t been involved in for a long time. Here are the new iPad mini features and price…

Apple announced that it has renewed an unexpected family at its event this evening. While we did not expect to hear any news from the iPad series, Apple managed to surprise us all with the new iPad Mini. Here are the iPad mini features and price announced at the event…

What are the iPad Mini specs?

iPad Mini, one of Apple’s long-running series, received an important update after a long time. The new generation iPad Mini appeared at the September event, where the company will introduce its highly anticipated iPhones. The tablet, which brought a breath of fresh air to the series, managed to attract attention especially with its modern design.

The new iPad Mini, which comes with an 8.3-inch screen, comes with the traditional Liquid Retina display, unlike the iPad models introduced at the beginning of the year. The new generation iPad Mini 5 comes with a more modern design with thin bezels just like the Air series. The company, which removed the traditional Home button here as well, positioned the Touch ID reader on the side.

The iPad Mini 6, which is also very ambitious in terms of performance, takes its power from the A15 Bionic processor used in the iPhone 13 series. This processor, which is almost a performance monster, takes the performance of the tablet to the next level.

Another remarkable feature is the charging ports. Apple, which has made a gradual change in the input and output ports for a while, is also switching the iPad Mini 5 series to the USB-C port. The company, which also made significant changes in the camera, has positioned a 12 Megapixel camera on the back. There are also developments in design. The new iPad mini will be available to order from today and will be in stores from Friday, September 24.