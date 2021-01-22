iPad Mini 6 will have Touch ID on Samsung style display

The Italian site Pigtou, in collaboration with the Twitter profile @xleaks, has published new information about the long-awaited iPad Mini 6, which is expected to bring somewhat radical news compared to other Apple devices. According to rumors, the model will bring two new features: Touch ID technology inside the screen and the perforated front camera system, very Samsung style.

Although the supposed adoption of Touch ID seems like a step backwards for some, it is worth considering that the Home button would not be seen on the screen and could be used in conjunction with Face ID. However, it is worth questioning why the manufacturer would adopt the feature right now and, above all, on a basic iPad. The change in the camera also deserves attention, after all, it goes against Apple’s design pattern and is, to say the least, unexpected.

iPad Mini 6 will have bigger screen

In the news published by the source, it is possible to check images of what would be the next Apple iPad Mini, digitally created based on the information discovered so far. Through them, another detail is revealed: the model will have a larger screen than its predecessors without necessarily affecting the size of the device.

Except for the changes mentioned above, the rest of the iPad Mini 6 will not change much from its predecessors. It also means, in other words, that the line should not adopt the design of the new iPad and iPad Pro – at least, not now.

Model features

In addition, the report suggests that the launch will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip also present in the iPhone 12, with an aluminum body, a Lightning port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, plus volume buttons on the side.

Some information does not speak much with what Apple has done recently. However, it is noteworthy that they were reiterated by the industry hog David Kowalski, known for having accurate bets. Now, it remains to wait for the manufacturer’s next steps and see if it will live up to expectations.