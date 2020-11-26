iPad and MacBook production: from China to Vietnam

Apple asked Foxconn to shift some of its iPad and MacBook production capacity to Vietnam. The assembly lines to be installed at Foxconn’s facilities in the Bac Giang region are expected to start production in the first half of next year. The source, who relayed this information to Reuters, says that Apple wants to diversify its supply chain due to the existing trade disputes between the US and China.

The Reuters report does not specify which iPad or Mac models will be assembled in Vietnam. In addition, it is not said how much of Apple’s total production will move outside of China. However, these will not be Apple’s first products assembled in Vietnam. Apple started producing AirPods Pro earlier this year in this country.

On the other hand, Apple has been producing some iPhone models to India for a while. However, this move has nothing to do with the US-China trade wars. Rather, a move was made to help meet the requirements of this country’s local import laws.

Nikkei reported earlier this week that Foxconn is planning an investment of 270 million dollars in Vietnam and will increase its production capacity there. The Taiwanese company is said to move more than 30 percent of its production lines outside of China.



