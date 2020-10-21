iPad Air 2020: what the first reviews say

Apple starts shipping this week the new iPad Air (2020), available for pre-purchase since last month, when it launched. The device already has some analysis, where it surprises by its performance and design choices, especially when compared to its predecessor. This year’s model features a new processor, Touch ID on the power button and USB-C format charger input.

The iPad Air 2020 follows in the footsteps of the iPad Pro, with a more modern design with thin edges, flat sides and without the presence of the classic home button. The model also comes in a select variety of pastel colors, which add a certain retro aspect to its aesthetics, as stated by Phillips Tracy, from Laptop Mag. The new version of the device has an improved display in relation to its predecessor, however, without support for 120M ProMotion technology, proprietary to the brand, which would provide better fluidity and frame refresh rate on your screen.

The new version has the same processor found on the iPhone 12, the powerful A14 Bionic, which allows 11 trillion operations to be performed per second. Thus, as MacWorld states, the iPad Air 2020 is configured as an excellent alternative for users who do not need all the power of the iPad Pro, being able to perform any current activity with the model, ensuring performance for the coming years as well. .

The iPad Air 2020 is now available for purchase in Brazil, with prices ranging between R $ 6,999 for the most basic models and up to R $ 8,699 for the models with more storage.



