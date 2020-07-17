iPad Air 2020: The next Apple tablet should be affordable

Fans of Apple tablets will be thrilled. The next iPad Air should see its price lowered!

2020 will be a rich year for Apple at tablet level. The Cupertino company had already released its very first iPad Pro in March with a Magic keyboard including a trackpad, making its tablet almost a computer. The latter should be followed by the release by the end of the year of an iPad and an iPad Mini with a larger panel. A big wave of new versions to which should be added a new iteration of the iPad Air, which could well be formalized at a more affordable price than its predecessor if we are to believe an information taken up by PhoneArena!

Indeed, the English-speaking media had access to a report claiming that the iPad Air 2020 would be cheaper than the 2019 version, and this while it should benefit from the A13 Bionic chip, which is found especially on the side of iPhone 11. This new tablet could also be the first of the brand, excluding iPad Pro, to abandon the Lightning port. Also note according to several rumors that the iPad Air 2020 will be formalized in September. Apple intends to take advantage of its keynote to place another of its flagship products alongside the next 4 models of the iPhone 12?

