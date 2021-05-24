iPad 2 is Now Considered Obsolete in All Parts of The World

iPad 2 is now an electronic device considered “obsolete” in all parts of the world. This means that it is now no longer repaired by Apple’s official hardware maintenance services. In addition, service centers can no longer order parts for these products.

Announced in 2011 in one of Steve Jobs’ last public appearances, the iPad 2 has already been made obsolete in several countries, but specific legislation in certain regions still required its classification only as “vintage”.

According to the company itself on its support page, “obsolete” electronics are those that have been discontinued for more than seven years. The “vintage”, which are in a category below, are no longer supported in most cases, but depending on the model they still receive assistance via the Apple Store or AppleCare.

Revolution

This model was a direct evolution in almost all aspects of the original tablet, being lighter and thinner, with a new A5 chip and an improved gyroscope, not to mention the addition of a front camera for selfies and video calls.

This was also the debut generation of the Smart Cover, the magnetic lock covers with different angles, and the color variation, with black and white versions. TecMundo has already told the entire trajectory of the iPad in a video on our YouTube channel.