iPad 10: Apple’s New Tablet With 5G Should Come Out In 2022

iPad 10: Apple is expected to reveal a new line of iPads in 2022, updating three of the current series of the brand’s tablets: the Pro, Air and entry families. Still without official information, the latest speculation circulating among leak experts concerns the most basic model.

According to data analyst @dylandkt, the tenth generation of the conventional iPad will have some significant improvements over the previous model, while some older features are still present. The model should have a 10.2-inch screen and an A14 processor, improving the device’s performance. In addition, it will be the first in the entry-level segment with 5G, with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

On the other hand, the device will still feature a Lightning connector and an almost unchanged design – perhaps the last one before a slightly more radical overhaul, which is supposed to be carried out on the 2023 models.

Availability

As the launch of the iPad 9 took place in September last year, it is expected that the next tablet will be released by Apple only at the end of 2022.

The 10th generation iPad is expected to officially cost around $460 for the most basic version, with no major price increases over the previous model.