IOTA announced its new wallet called Firefly via Twitter. IOTA also presented Firefly’s logo to the public in the post it shared saying “Coming Soon” meaning “coming soon”.

IOTA users were satisfied with this announcement made on Twitter. ıota fan of the long-awaited further news about him 4 days ago IOTA fans describe as a Twitter user had given a hint.

IOTA currently has a wallet called Trinity. The wallet is known for offering a user-friendly interface to both Android and iOS users.