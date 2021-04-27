iOS Gains Support for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S controls

iOS: Apple has released one of the most anticipated updates for video game players, finally ensuring full compatibility between iOS devices and the new joysticks on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S!

The download of update 14.5 is now available for all Apple customers in Brazil and guarantees native support for any official models of these controls, with very simple and quick configuration.

In DualSense, just hold the Share and PlayStation buttons until the control light flashes, which will make it recognized by the iPhone. With the Xbox controls, you need to hold the pairing button and it will soon appear among the settings via Bluetooth.

With more and more games adapting to technologies in the cloud, or even streaming their content directly to mobile device screens, this feature is a hand in hand!

But what about you, what did you think of this update? Are you going to use the new controls on your iPhone? Comment below!