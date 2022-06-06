iOS 16 allows you to edit and delete iMessage messages after they are sent

Apple has announced new iMessage features that will allow users to edit, cancel and mark messages as unread after they are sent. The annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is held every year at Apple’s headquarters in California to introduce new offerings that will be released later this year. As the name suggests, the holidays are centered around developers and software releases. However, from time to time there are announcements about hardware that are usually directly related to Apple software or services. The next version of iOS was announced at WWDC 2022, and some of the most important changes affected the Messages app.

The WWDC event was held at Apple Park, the company’s flagship headquarters in California, which took billions of dollars to create. It is here that the company not only designs and develops its products and services, but also presents these products and services to the world. For the last two WWDC events, the keynote address was pre-recorded with the help of fascinating cinematography, allowing you to look behind the scenes of Apple headquarters. This year, the event was partially held in person, and selected participants could watch the outdoor event at Apple Park. However, it was also broadcast simultaneously on the company’s website so that everyone could keep up to date with the latest releases.

iMessage will get a major overhaul in iOS 16, the next full version of Apple’s mobile software, which is scheduled for release in the fall. New software releases are usually announced at WWDC in June, and they go through a long testing period before they become publicly available. The first round of testing is a software beta testing program for developers, which involves Apple certified developers who test the software and report any bugs or problems to the company. In addition, there is a public beta program where a regular user can test a new version of iOS before its release, as well as report bugs or other problems. After these rounds of testing, the software is released to the general public shortly after Apple’s September event, which is held annually.

Users can edit, delete and unread iMessages messages

Three new features that will be added to iMessage in iOS 16 — the ability to edit, cancel and unread iMessages messages — can be easily accessed through the interaction menu in iMessage. This menu is already available in iMessage today, but will not receive updates until iOS 16 is released in the fall. Currently, a long press on iMessage brings up an interaction menu where users can interact with the message in various ways. Users can go back to the message, reply to the message, copy the message, translate the message or delete it. In iOS 16, there will be three new buttons in this menu: edit, cancel sending and mark as unread.

Add—ons are very popular functions that function as one would expect from their names. The edit button will allow users to fix problems with spelling, grammar and content in iMessage after it has already been sent. After editing the iMessage, the “Edited” icon will appear next to the “Delivered” icon so that the recipient knows that the iMessage has been modified. The cancel send button will delete the iMessage after it is sent, but it is unclear how quickly the user has to cancel the sent iMessage in order for it to be deleted. Finally, the “Mark as unread” button will remove the read notification from the message, even if the user has already seen it. Additional information about the changes in iMessage will become known as the software is tested, but the new features are likely to change the rules of the game for experienced iMessage users.