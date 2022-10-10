iOS 16.0.3 has been released, solving problems!

Apple unveiled the iOS 16 operating system at the WWDC 2022 event on June 6. The update was released for eligible iPhone devices on September 12. iPhone users have shown great interest in this update. The company usually offers a lot of bugs and improvements in the iPhone 14 series in iOS 16.0. Because the errors that occurred in the iPhone 14 series, which was recently introduced by the tech giant, annoyed many users. So, what does the iOS 16.0.3 update offer? Let’s take a look at the details of the news together.

Improvements made in iOS 16.0.

The new Apple update is currently available for download on all devices running iOS 16.

update is currently available for download on all devices running The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models have a delay or lack of notifications about incoming calls and applications.

Problem with low volume during CarPlay calls on iPhone 14 models

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max models freeze or slow down when opening the camera app or switching between modes

This fixes the crash problem if the device receives an incorrect email address

In addition, all iPhone users who have downloaded the iOS 16 update complain about a reduction in battery usage time. But it is unclear whether there are improvements in this matter. In addition, the technology giant Apple continues to test the beta version of iOS 16.1. It is expected that new features will appear on devices in the iOS 16 update.1.

How to download the iOS 16.0.3 update?

To download the new iOS update, first make sure you are connected to the Internet. After checking your internet connection, you can update the software by following these steps:

Settings

General

Software Update

Devices receiving the iOS 16.0.3 update