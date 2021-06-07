IOS 15 Will Have SharePlay To Watch Movies With Friends Via FaceTime

IOS 15: During WWDC 2021, Apple unveiled a new iOS 15 feature called SharePlay, which allows users to watch movies, listen to music or share the screen with friends via FaceTime – which will now be available for Android and Windows via the web.

SharePlay lets you put an Apple Music song into a FaceTime call so that other participants can hear it too, for example. However, Apple is also releasing an API for other developers to use this feature.

For now, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, TikTok, ESPN, NBA and Paramount+ are some of the names that are already integrated into the novelty.

When the user shares a video, it will appear on the screen of the other participants in the call, while their image will appear in PiP (picture-in-picture) mode. You’ll also be able to watch the shared video on a TV and open FaceTime on your smartphone.