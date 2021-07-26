iOS 15: Which iPhones Can Be Discovered Even Without Battery?

iOS 15: Introduced during WWDC 2021, iOS 15 will allow you to use App Search to find devices even when they are completely turned off. However, the new feature will not be compatible with all Apple devices.

This week, the brand released the list of iPhone models that can be tracked through the new function. Due to technological limitations, only the versions mentioned in the list below have the feature:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

New technology for localization

The new App Search feature uses the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology of Apple’s U1 chip. This part is present only in the iPhone 11 line and in the latest models launched by the brand – with the exception of the iPhone SE 2020.

According to the manufacturer, the devices can be located when they are in power reserve mode. Thus, the tracking works even if the iPhone’s battery runs out, turning the device into an AirTag.

In addition, the functionality allows you to find iOS 15 devices even after a full reset. Now, the only way to disable the Search app is to remove the device owner’s iCloud account.

Evolution of Search

Launched in 2019, the Search network was introduced as one of the innovative features of iOS 13. Using Bluetooth, the device sends the location to other devices of the brand that are nearby.

This way, users can track their iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch even when the products are not connected to the internet. The same technology is also used in AirTags.

According to Apple, owners of old iPhones and iPads will still be able to use the network when the device is offline. However, even if the devices are updated to iOS 15, it will not be possible to track them when they are turned off.