iOS 15: The Future Of iPhones!

iOS 15 features appeared. We looked at some of the features of the iOS 15 operating system, which Apple will introduce on June 7, shortly before the launch.

There are only a few days left for the iOS 15 update, which Apple users are eagerly waiting for. With the WWDC 2021 event, which will be held on June 7, the US manufacturer will officially launch the new operating system.

Some features that will come with iOS 15 have been announced

WWDC 2021, which will be held in the coming days, will take place in the virtual environment for the second time as part of the coronavirus measures. As expected, the company will make software-focused announcements at this event. On the one hand, while seeing the iOS 15 system for iPhones, on the other hand; We will see a number of new updates such as iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

The most curious version of WWDC is undoubtedly the iOS 15 system. This operating system, which powers the company’s most popular smartphone, is still a matter of curiosity, as always. Until today, there was not much descriptive information about the update. However, shortly before the event, Connor Jewiss, one of the well-known tech agents, shared a few innovations about this upcoming update.

According to Jewiss, iOS 15; It will bring innovations such as regulations for dark mode, tweaks for the Messages app, and food tracking for Health apps. However, the update will also undergo some design changes, especially on the lock screen and notification side. However, no visuals of the new features were provided.

Apple will also develop iMessege with its new update. Unfortunately, there is no complete information on this subject. However, sources state that iMessage will rival WhatsApp and other third-party platforms.

The last innovation will be about privacy. Currently working on app monitoring in iOS 14.5, Apple will make it more comprehensive in the next version. Users can now easily monitor the behavior of applications. In this way, the privacy control will be completely on the user.