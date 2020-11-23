iOS 15 should leave three iPhone models out, says rumor

The Verifier website, well referenced in the leaks about Apple, said on Monday (23) that the new iOS 15 should arrive only on models starting with the iPhone 7.

If the rumor is confirmed, the new operating system update will leave out the iPhone 6s models and also its Plus version, as well as the first generation iPhone SE. Its launch should occur only in June of next year, next to the iPhone 13.

Initially, the iPhone 6s would be updated only until iOS 13, released last year. However, Apple has extended its update plan for the model for another year, allowing it to be updated to iOS 14 – so the decision to leave the model out of the next updates becomes more understandable.

While iOS 15 is not officially announced, the rumor is indicative for users thinking about switching to a brand new device.

Apple’s new operating system is expected to arrive in a test version for developers in the coming months, expected to launch at WWDC 2021 in June next year.



