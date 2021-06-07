IOS 15 Previewed, Here Are The Remarkable Innovations And Features For IPhone

iOS 15 previewed: As expected, Apple previewed the innovations and features that will come with iOS 15 at the WWDC 2021 keynote broadcast. Notable innovations are introduced in key components of the operating system, such as FaceTime and notifications.

FaceTime is getting some major updates with spatial sound and noise isolation to make conversations feel more natural and reduce distracting background noise. Portrait mode’s blurred backgrounds can also be used in FaceTime, and users can also share music and videos during calls. It will now also be possible to include Android and Windows users on FaceTime with a shareable link that opens a FaceTime call in a web browser.

Notifications get a new look with contact photos and larger app icons in text notifications. With iOS 15, new filter modes called Focus are introduced for notifications. Thanks to this, it will allow you to customize which notifications appear during different activities, such as while working. These settings are synced between different devices in the same iCloud account. There’s also the option to collect certain notifications in bulk and get them as a summary at certain times of the day.

Also, iOS 15 lets others see that you’ve enabled Do Not Disturb mode in Messages via automatic status update. It is also possible to override Do Not Disturb for urgent messages.

Other innovations and features coming with iOS 15

Other updates coming with iOS 15 include the ability to search for photos in Spotlight, AirPods audio updates and better support for finding AirPods using Find, search for text in photos and translate text thanks to a new feature called Live Text.

The Apple Wallet app will support a wider range of items such as hotel room keys and ID. Memories, on the other hand, offers more customization options, with different tracks and transitions than Apple Music to change the feel of your video clips. The weather app, on the other hand, will display more information with newly added full-screen maps and a wider range of animated backgrounds.