iOS 15: Now You Can Report Apps That Are Fraud Or Scam

iOS 15: Apple has returned to the digital app store an important collaborative feature that can help identify and remove apps that are fake, fraudulent or illegal.

This is a report button on the App Store for users to report fraud in general. The function can be used to target applications that pretend to be other services, clones of popular tools, and suspiciously functioning platforms, such as those that contain malware, generate links that can lead to other scams, or that request permissions to access a lot of user data. .

Who identified the news was Kosta Elefheriou, a developer and activist who sued the company for alleged negligence of App Store fraud. The button was added quietly in iOS 15, but it’s nothing new: this direct reporting path existed years ago, but has been removed by Apple.

In its place, a direct fraud reporting option was not placed: the alternatives involved “Report Suspicious Activity”, but in doing so, the complainant needed to contact Apple support — a step that possibly reduced the amount of complaints made.

According to Apple, the company itself barred more than $1.5 billion in app fraud during 2020 on the platform.