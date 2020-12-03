iOS 15 concept video released! Here are the details

As we approached the end of 2020, some claims about new iPhone models and iOS version began to be made. After the iPhone 13 claims, an iOS 15 concept video has now been released by a YouTuber.

Apple Pencil support may come! Here is the iOS 15 concept video

It is said that Apple, which has come up with iOS 14 errors and has been criticized by many iPhone users, has started working for the new iOS version. Although no official statement has been made by the company yet, a YouTube channel has prepared a concept video about the predicted features.

iPhone owners want to see a number of features that Android users have on their devices with iOS 15. The most important of these is the Split Screen mode, which is also available on iPad models. With this feature, iPhone users will be able to run multiple applications at the same time.

Thanks to the Interactive Widgets feature, you will be able to view and edit the statuses of the applications you use on the home screen. With the Mini Widgets feature, you will be able to view the weather and step count even when your phone’s screen is off.

The fully customizable home screen is also among the expected features. A settings tab where icon set can be changed and app tags can be controlled will make users feel more free.

The concept video, which allows users who do not want to use Siri, one of the best voice assistants, to choose different assistants, emphasizes that Apple Pencil can also be used in iPhone models.



