IOS 15 Concept That Brings A Brand New Control Center

A new iOS 15 concept released by Apple Lab brings a brand new and more colorful control center to iPhones. However, we recommend that you do not expect any major changes from Apple.

About 2 months ago, Apple introduced iOS 14, the new version of the mobile operating system, to users, and while not all the announced features of iOS 14 were released, remarkable concepts for iOS 15 began to be shared.

A new iOS 15 concept shared by Apple Lab brings a makeover to iPhones a lock screen, more ovalized app icons and a completely revamped control center. It is not difficult to guess that the new icons and interface coloring in the control center will be more appreciated than the current design.

As you know, the current control center of iOS 14 has a black and white design, except for the on / off settings. In the concept published by Apple Lab, it offers a more colorful and higher contrast design.

However, it is not possible to say that Apple Lab’s control center design is also “perfect”. In the concept control center, the setting icons are positioned at the top of the screen, which means that especially small-handed users cannot access the above settings when using the device with one hand. Of course, considering that some settings are located at the top of the screen in iOS 14, we cannot say that this is a mistake of Apple Lab.



