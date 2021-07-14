iOS 15 Beta 3 Released: Here’s What’s New

iOS 15 Beta 3 has been announced. The iOS 15 Beta 3, which Apple announced at the WWDC 2021 event and entered the trial period, has been released for developers.

Apple today released the third betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 for developers to test. The public updates will come two weeks after Apple releases the second public betas.

iOS 15 Beta 3 released for developers

Registered developers can download the profile for iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center and download beta updates over the air after the profile is installed.

‌iOS 15 Beta 3 has migrated to a revamped interface with new SharePlay features for making FaceTime calls, listening to music, watching videos, and sharing your screen with friends and family members.

Other details about the update are as follows:

The Focus feature lets you create custom notification modes that hide irrelevant apps and notifications while you do things like work or spend time with your family. So you can better focus on the activity at hand and use a new notification summary that prioritizes the less important things.

Maps has a new look that lets you see 3D landmarks in certain cities, AR directions are now available while walking, and directions are said to be better than ever, especially at complex intersections, according to the update notes.

Safari now supports Tab Groups for enhanced organization, and extensions are available for the first time in Safari for iOS devices. Later this year, ID cards will be added to the Wallet app in some US states.

Apple is also making it easy for hotels to add key cards, smart home locks, and more to the Wallet app.

Spotlight can now display more specific search results. Photos also has a “Live Text” feature that lets you take a photo of something with text, like a receipt, to translate into typed text on your iPhone. ‌Photos‌ can also identify landmarks, books, plants, and pets. So you can take a photo of a plant and get information about what it might be.

Apple also introduced innovations in the new beta version, such as a new App Privacy report that will let you know how often apps access sensitive information like your location, a Mail feature that hides your IP address, and improved Siri performance.

How to install iOS 15 Beta 3?

There are still bugs in the iOS 15 Beta version, which is still under development. We do not recommend installing it as it may cause problems in daily use. However, if you still want to experience iOS 15, you can access the iOS 15 Beta profile by clicking here.

After installing the beta profile on your device, it will be enough to follow the Settings > Software Update path. You will encounter the iOS 15 Developer Beta warning. You can download the update from here and then install it.

Devices that support iOS 15